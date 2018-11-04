Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires New Position in Adient PLC (ADNT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 9.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,962,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,268,000 after acquiring an additional 172,385 shares during the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 9.2% during the second quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 60,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 39.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 39.8% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 598,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,419,000 after acquiring an additional 170,297 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Bank of America raised Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Adient in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $46.00 price objective on Adient and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Adient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.92.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $32.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Adient PLC has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $84.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Adient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company operates through two segments, Seating and Interiors. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, fabrics, and seat systems.

