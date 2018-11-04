Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Evergy (EVRG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) by 75.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth $660,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth $393,000. Marshwinds Advisory Co. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth $939,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth $5,257,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EVRG opened at $55.83 on Friday. Evergy has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $59.28.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $893.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.51 million. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Evergy from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price objective on Evergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

In related news, Director Richard L. Hawley sold 2,100 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $120,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 1,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $56,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,620 shares of company stock worth $6,193,864 over the last 90 days.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

