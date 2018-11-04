Organovo Holdings Inc (ONVO) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,966,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 897,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Organovo worth $9,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ONVO. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Organovo by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 888,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 273,029 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Organovo by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 47,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Organovo by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,860,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,856 shares in the last quarter. 33.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Organovo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of Organovo in a report on Friday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

ONVO stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. Organovo Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $122.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.51.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Organovo had a negative return on equity of 68.85% and a negative net margin of 746.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Organovo Holdings Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

