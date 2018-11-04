ORIX (IX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Shares of IX stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.23. 31,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,925. ORIX has a 12-month low of $75.67 and a 12-month high of $100.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.29, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 4.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ORIX by 10.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of ORIX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 44,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ORIX by 4.2% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of ORIX by 8.0% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

