Osmium Partners, Llc Sells 1,400,000 Shares of Intersections Inc. (INTX) Stock

Intersections Inc. (NASDAQ:INTX) major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $4,914,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Osmium Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 2nd, Osmium Partners, Llc sold 318,818 shares of Intersections stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $1,128,615.72.

NASDAQ INTX opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.98 million, a PE ratio of 88.25 and a beta of -0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Intersections Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $3.59.

Intersections (NASDAQ:INTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter. Intersections had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 267.85%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intersections stock. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Intersections Inc. (NASDAQ:INTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 340,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. owned about 1.40% of Intersections at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

Intersections Company Profile

Intersections Inc provides identity risk management and privacy protection services in the United States and Canada. The company's Personal Information Services segment offers privacy, personal information security, and identity theft monitoring and remediation services for consumers to understand, monitor, manage, and protect against the risks associated with their personal information.

