P H Glatfelter Co (GLT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

GLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on P H Glatfelter from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on P H Glatfelter from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th.

Get P H Glatfelter alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 182.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter in the second quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 19.3% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 230,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 37,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 29.8% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 13,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

P H Glatfelter stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.57. 288,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,227. P H Glatfelter has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.98 million, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 2nd. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

P H Glatfelter Company Profile

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty papers and engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for P H Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P H Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.