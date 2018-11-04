Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

PACB has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.64.

Shares of PACB opened at $7.56 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 100.09% and a negative return on equity of 95.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,642,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,230,000 after buying an additional 849,435 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,321,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,596 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,463,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 140,090 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 95,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

