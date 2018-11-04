Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) PT Set at $55.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 price target on Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.56.

NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,452. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 279.56 and a beta of 1.68.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.40. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pacira Pharmaceuticals will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $74,148.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,883.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Kronenfeld acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.61 per share, with a total value of $44,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,577 shares in the company, valued at $382,619.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,502 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,864. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 1,925.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the period.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

