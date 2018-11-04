Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) PT Set at $60.00 by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC set a $60.00 price target on Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PCRX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Wedbush set a $85.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho restated a hold rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,452. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.95 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.40. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pacira Pharmaceuticals will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira Pharmaceuticals news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $74,148.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,883.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 33,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $1,564,493.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,502 shares of company stock worth $1,913,864 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 23,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period.

About Pacira Pharmaceuticals

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

