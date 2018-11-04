Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Holdings Lifted by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 98.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,650 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 193.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545,383 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $112,061,000 after buying an additional 359,685 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 37.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,037 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $19,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,921 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 536,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $120,897,000 after purchasing an additional 37,183 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PANW opened at $184.24 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $135.85 and a twelve month high of $239.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The network technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $658.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.14 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.94.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.24, for a total value of $9,409,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.03, for a total transaction of $99,485.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,954 shares in the company, valued at $7,446,250.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,178 shares of company stock worth $50,090,741 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

