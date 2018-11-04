Pan American Silver (PAA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Pan American Silver to post earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$279.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$279.72 million.

Shares of TSE PAA opened at C$20.15 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of C$18.00 and a 1 year high of C$25.76.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

