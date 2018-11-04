Pandora Media Inc (P) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.21.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Pandora Media from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pandora Media from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Pandora Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity set a $10.00 price objective on Pandora Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pandora Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th.

Get Pandora Media alerts:

In other news, CRO John Trimble sold 100,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $806,627.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen G. Bene sold 27,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $222,017.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 577,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,708,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,155 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Pandora Media during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pandora Media during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pandora Media during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pandora Media during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pandora Media by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 38,792 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,322 shares during the period.

NYSE P opened at $8.67 on Friday. Pandora Media has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of -0.42.

Pandora Media Company Profile

Pandora Media, Inc provides music discovery platform services in the United States and internationally. The company offers streaming radio and on-demand music services, which enable the listeners to create personalized stations and playlists, as well as search and play songs and albums on-demand. It also provides PandoraAd-Supported Radio Service, an ad-supported service that allows listeners to access a catalog of music, comedy, livestreams, and podcasts through its personalized playlist generating system for free across its various delivery platforms, as well as Premium Access, a service to listeners to access on-demand listening experience; and Pandora Plus, a subscription radio service, which also includes replays, additional skipping of songs, offline listening, higher quality audio on supported devices, and longer timeout-free listening.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.