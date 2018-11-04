Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,372 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 34,252 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 179.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 450,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,419,000 after purchasing an additional 289,274 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA opened at $63.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.58 and a 52-week high of $75.27.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.