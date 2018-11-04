Parallel Advisors LLC Has $469,000 Holdings in New Relic Inc (NEWR)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,972 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 15,727 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at $679,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 16,190 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other New Relic news, insider James R. Gochee sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total value of $51,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 311,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,606,351.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James R. Gochee sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $602,058.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 317,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,797,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,742 shares of company stock worth $33,805,571 in the last 90 days. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEWR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Argus started coverage on New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on New Relic from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on New Relic from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. New Relic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $87.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.74 and a beta of 0.82. New Relic Inc has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $108.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.09 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 9.13%. Equities research analysts expect that New Relic Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

