Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 4,534 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 231.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 201.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3,495.5% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth about $209,000.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,005,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,069.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Dennis E. Hewitt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.85, for a total transaction of $37,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 45,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,528 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OMC opened at $74.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.32 and a 52-week high of $83.34.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 41.70%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Barclays lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Argus lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $75.00 and set a “$70.60” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.40.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

