Park-Ohio (PKOH) to Release Earnings on Monday

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect Park-Ohio to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $432.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.83 million. On average, analysts expect Park-Ohio to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH opened at $34.20 on Friday. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $32.32 and a 1-year high of $47.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

In other news, insider Edward F. Crawford sold 48,186 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $1,955,869.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,522,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,783,987.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PKOH. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

