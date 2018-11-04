Parsley Energy (PE) PT Set at $38.00 by Williams Capital

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) has been given a $38.00 price target by equities researchers at Williams Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Williams Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PE. Zacks Investment Research raised Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Parsley Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Ifs Securities assumed coverage on Parsley Energy in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.69.

Shares of PE stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,042,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,505,585. Parsley Energy has a 12-month low of $21.12 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Parsley Energy will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hemang Desai bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.32 per share, for a total transaction of $27,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,125.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mike Hinson sold 13,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $383,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,518,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,763,328 shares of company stock worth $78,318,180. Company insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 18.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,439,196 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $406,938,000 after buying an additional 2,112,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 708.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,163,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $65,515,000 after buying an additional 1,896,011 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 37.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,783,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $175,113,000 after buying an additional 1,583,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 20.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,895,147 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $208,786,000 after buying an additional 1,156,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 133.3% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,633,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,456,000 after buying an additional 933,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

