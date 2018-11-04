Paylocity (PCTY) PT Lowered to $78.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Bank of America’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PCTY. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on Paylocity in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Paylocity from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Paylocity to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

Shares of PCTY traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,768. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $88.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.00, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Paylocity had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Paylocity will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 7,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $600,744.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,972,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.65, for a total value of $25,726.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,753,961.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,002,124 shares of company stock worth $65,904,551. Corporate insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

