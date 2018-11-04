Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 46.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,792,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,288,000 after purchasing an additional 885,909 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,662,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,788,000 after purchasing an additional 337,915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,951,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,619,000 after purchasing an additional 329,485 shares during the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter worth about $26,224,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the second quarter worth about $19,419,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $101.55 per share, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,905.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John F. Malloy purchased 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.82 per share, for a total transaction of $100,215.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,676.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hubbell to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.83.

HUBB opened at $107.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $97.02 and a fifty-two week high of $149.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.08%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.94%.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

