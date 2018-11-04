Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Takes $2.32 Million Position in Navigators Group Inc (NAVG)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 33,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in Navigators Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Navigators Group during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Navigators Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Navigators Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Navigators Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

NAVG opened at $69.39 on Friday. Navigators Group Inc has a 52-week low of $45.80 and a 52-week high of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.82 and a beta of 0.56.

Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $358.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.13 million. Navigators Group had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 4.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navigators Group Inc will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NAVG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Navigators Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub cut Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Navigators Group in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $62.00 price objective on Navigators Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

The Navigators Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites marine, property and casualty, and professional liability insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Corporate segments.

