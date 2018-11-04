Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Shares Sold by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,342 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.8% of Greenline Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,530,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,308,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785,335 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,881,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,245,053,000 after purchasing an additional 160,730 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pfizer by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,174,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,674,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,981 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,445,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,431,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 36,774,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,334,182,000 after purchasing an additional 973,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $42.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 44.63% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.32%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.95.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 55,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,976,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,576,712. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laurie J. Olson sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $418,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

