Pfizer (PFE) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $46.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $47.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Societe Generale set a $43.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.95.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,942,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,137,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $45.81.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 44.63%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.32%.

In other Pfizer news, insider Laurie J. Olson sold 10,214 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $418,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 55,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,976,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,576,712. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 43.9% in the second quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

