PG&E (PCG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect PG&E to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $47.44 on Friday. PG&E has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $57.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Citigroup set a $48.00 price target on shares of PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $49.00 price target on shares of PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PG&E from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.51.

In other news, COO Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $52,001.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,608.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

