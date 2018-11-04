PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages forecast that PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. PGT Innovations posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $199.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.62 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGTI shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PGT Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 4,969.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,552,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,197. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.89. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $26.40.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply