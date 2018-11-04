PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. PGT Innovations posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PGT Innovations.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $199.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.62 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGTI shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PGT Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 4,969.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,552,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,197. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.89. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $26.40.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.