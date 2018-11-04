Phonecoin (PHON) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,568.00

Phonecoin (CURRENCY:PHON) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Phonecoin has a market capitalization of $210,673.00 and $4,568.00 worth of Phonecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phonecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00002552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Phonecoin has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phonecoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015385 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00150936 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00257738 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $622.36 or 0.09772882 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Phonecoin Coin Profile

Phonecoin’s total supply is 1,696,080 coins and its circulating supply is 1,296,080 coins. The official website for Phonecoin is phonecoin.space. Phonecoin’s official Twitter account is @phonecoin_PHON.

Buying and Selling Phonecoin

Phonecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phonecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phonecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phonecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phonecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phonecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.