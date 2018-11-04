Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

PPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Mizuho set a $27.00 target price on Pilgrim’s Pride and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

PPC stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,118,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.16. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $38.39.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Michael L. Cooper acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,771 shares in the company, valued at $134,904.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 78.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,655,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,493,000 after purchasing an additional 100,132 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 33.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,547,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,409,000 after purchasing an additional 888,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 18.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,379,000 after purchasing an additional 490,930 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 43.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,216,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 366,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,776,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.