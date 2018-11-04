Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Shares Bought by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,760 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners accounts for about 1.4% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $15,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNFP. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,514,000 after buying an additional 12,617 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth $345,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 58.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 355,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,812,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total value of $101,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,132.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $53.29 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $240.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNFP. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $72.00 target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.