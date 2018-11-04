Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) Achieves Market Cap of $20,885.00

Pioneer Coin (CURRENCY:PCOIN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. During the last week, Pioneer Coin has traded up 34.5% against the dollar. One Pioneer Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pioneer Coin has a market cap of $20,885.00 and approximately $228.00 worth of Pioneer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aston (ATX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013334 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Azart (AZART) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Pioneer Coin Profile

Pioneer Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 4th, 2017. Pioneer Coin’s total supply is 3,867,550 coins and its circulating supply is 2,972,117 coins. The official website for Pioneer Coin is pioneercoin.com. Pioneer Coin’s official Twitter account is @pioneer_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pioneer Coin

Pioneer Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pioneer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pioneer Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pioneer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

