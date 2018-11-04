Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 12.80%. On average, analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PAA opened at $22.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $18.38 and a 12 month high of $27.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 127.66%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PAA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

In other news, VP Chris Herbold sold 10,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $279,072.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,881.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

