Planet Fitness (PLNT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Planet Fitness, Inc. franchises and operates fitness centers through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segments consists of Franchise, Corporate-owned stores and Equipment. It is engaged in licensing and selling franchises under the Planet Fitness trade name, owning and operating fitness centers under the Planet Fitness trade name and selling fitness-related equipment to franchisee-owned stores. Planet Fitness, Inc. is headquartered in Newington, New Hampshire. “

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PLNT. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an inline rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Planet Fitness from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Sunday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.31.

NYSE:PLNT traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.29. 808,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,685. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $55.35.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.99 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 82.89% and a net margin of 11.68%. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 20,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $983,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dorvin D. Lively sold 31,893 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $1,620,802.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,802.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 520,226 shares of company stock worth $26,271,812 in the last three months. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.