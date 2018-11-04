PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, October 15th. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group to $139.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $155.50.

NYSE:PNC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.88. 2,615,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $116.55 and a 12 month high of $163.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.71%.

In related news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.49, for a total value of $3,471,507.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,406,999.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 58,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,924,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 8,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 80,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

