PNM Resources (PNM) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.08-2.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.13.

Shares of PNM Resources stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $38.14. 436,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.16. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.64%.

PNM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an underweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.25.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

