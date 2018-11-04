Polymet Mining (POM) Shares Down 8.1%

Polymet Mining Corp (TSE:POM) (NYSE:PLM)’s share price dropped 8.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.36. Approximately 123,978 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 255% from the average daily volume of 34,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.48.

Polymet Mining (TSE:POM) (NYSE:PLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Polymet Mining (TSE:POM)

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Polymet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.