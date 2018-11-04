Powercoin (PWR) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Powercoin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One Powercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Powercoin has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Powercoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $714.00 worth of Powercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009970 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Denarius (DNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004409 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Powercoin Profile

Powercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2016. Powercoin’s total supply is 9,929,752,950 coins. The official website for Powercoin is pwr-coin.com. Powercoin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Powercoin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Powercoin Coin Trading

Powercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Powercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Powercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

