Premier Inc (PINC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $411.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) will post sales of $411.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Premier’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $416.10 million and the lowest is $406.60 million. Premier reported sales of $390.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Premier had a net margin of 47.84% and a negative return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $433.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PINC shares. Leerink Swann set a $55.00 target price on shares of Premier and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.68.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $44.86 on Friday. Premier has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 64.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.55.

In other Premier news, Director William E. Mayer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,346.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $100,731.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,302.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,656 shares of company stock valued at $684,386. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 13.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 300,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,779,000 after buying an additional 35,995 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the third quarter worth $239,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 25.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after buying an additional 54,487 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the third quarter worth $403,000. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

