Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,873 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $33,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 214,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 321,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,854,000 after purchasing an additional 17,941 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 93,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 93,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 19,417 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $82.10 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.09 and a fifty-two week high of $87.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

