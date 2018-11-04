Private Capital Group LLC Purchases 2,172 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. R. G. Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1,031.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 99,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 90,455 shares in the last quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 54,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,078,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,281,000 after purchasing an additional 114,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 131,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho set a $94.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.84.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $69.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $90.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.01. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.27 and a 1-year high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

In other news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $3,708,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,505,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

