Private Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $7 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 2.8% of Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 121,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 38,725 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $5,331,000. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,078,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,158,000 after acquiring an additional 56,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,095,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,873,000 after acquiring an additional 478,673 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $45.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $49.47. The stock has a market cap of $219.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.41%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 31,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $1,502,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles Robbins sold 217,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $10,279,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 450,620 shares of company stock worth $21,322,282 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.76.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

