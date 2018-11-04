ProAssurance (PRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $248.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.98 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 6.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect ProAssurance to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $44.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $34.95 and a 12-month high of $63.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.39%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRA shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProAssurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations.

