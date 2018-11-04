Proto Labs (PRLB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Proto Labs, Inc. is an online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. It produces CNC machined and injection molded plastic parts. Proto Labs targets their services to product developers who use three-dimensional computer-aided design to develop products across a diverse range of end-markets. The Company has locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and Spain. Proto Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota. “

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $124.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.46. Proto Labs has a 52 week low of $82.93 and a 52 week high of $166.60.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $115.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.53 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Research analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert Bodor sold 3,000 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Goodman sold 1,113 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $181,363.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,132.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,934 shares of company stock valued at $3,663,441. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 342.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enabled digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

