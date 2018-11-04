PROUD Money Market Capitalization Hits $0.00 (PROUD)

PROUD Money (CURRENCY:PROUD) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. In the last seven days, PROUD Money has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PROUD Money has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $109.00 worth of PROUD Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PROUD Money coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.95 or 0.02590239 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00010003 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009984 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003510 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000709 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000080 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00001203 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PROUD Money Profile

PROUD Money (CRYPTO:PROUD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2016. PROUD Money’s total supply is 5,711,511,682 coins. PROUD Money’s official Twitter account is @PROUDmoneyWorld. PROUD Money’s official website is www.proud.money.

Buying and Selling PROUD Money

PROUD Money can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PROUD Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PROUD Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PROUD Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

