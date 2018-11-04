Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEP opened at $72.69 on Friday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $62.71 and a 12 month high of $78.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $35.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.75.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.39%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.03.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.