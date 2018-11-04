Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Santander Consumer USA in a report released on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

SC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $26.00 target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.79.

Shares of SC opened at $18.60 on Friday. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,106,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,015,000 after purchasing an additional 685,963 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,190,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,681 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,090,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,276,000 after purchasing an additional 64,292 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,784,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,122,000 after purchasing an additional 23,913 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,433,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after purchasing an additional 503,207 shares during the period.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

