Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Western Gas Partners, LP (WES) Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) – Analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Western Gas Partners in a report released on Wednesday, October 31st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst B. Blaschke now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for Western Gas Partners’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Get Western Gas Partners alerts:

WES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Western Gas Partners from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered Western Gas Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Western Gas Partners from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Gas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Western Gas Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Western Gas Partners stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 1.28. Western Gas Partners has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $54.40.

Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $507.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.96 million. Western Gas Partners had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 24.11%. Western Gas Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Western Gas Partners during the second quarter valued at $187,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Gas Partners during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Western Gas Partners during the third quarter valued at $183,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Gas Partners during the second quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Western Gas Partners during the third quarter valued at $252,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Western Gas Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Western Gas Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 296.92%.

About Western Gas Partners

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Western Gas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Gas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.