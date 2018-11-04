Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for FTS International Inc (FTSI) Lowered by Analyst

FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for FTS International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for FTS International’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

FTSI has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on FTS International from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut FTS International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on FTS International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of FTS International in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price objective on FTS International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

FTS International stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66. FTS International has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.24 million. FTS International had a net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 139.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTS International by 69.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 313,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 128,466 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of FTS International by 23.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 539,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 102,509 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTS International during the third quarter valued at approximately $508,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of FTS International during the third quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FTS International during the third quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

