Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) Increased by Analyst

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a report issued on Thursday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst B. Crockett now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s FY2019 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $619.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.03 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 20.30%.

SIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $56.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.21. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $51.91 and a 52-week high of $73.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,352,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 27.8% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 10.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 9,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Marshall Barber sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $29,279.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Aslin sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $162,111.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,934 shares of company stock worth $195,337. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the business of operating regional theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus Wynne in 1961 and is headquartered in Grand Prairie, TX.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.