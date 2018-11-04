Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.24. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. WellCare Health Plans’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WellCare Health Plans from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $345.00 price objective on WellCare Health Plans and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on WellCare Health Plans from $265.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.13.

Shares of WCG opened at $259.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. WellCare Health Plans has a one year low of $187.06 and a one year high of $324.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BP PLC purchased a new position in WellCare Health Plans during the third quarter valued at $1,795,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 81.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 94,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,166,000 after purchasing an additional 42,179 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 170.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 17.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in WellCare Health Plans during the third quarter valued at $9,371,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

