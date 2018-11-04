QLC Chain (QLC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $262,661.00

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 4th. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $12.23 million and approximately $262,661.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000800 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Bitbns, Binance and Gate.io. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007151 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015418 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00150960 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00259986 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $625.78 or 0.09826565 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012503 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain launched on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org.

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Bitbns, Kucoin, Coinnest and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.