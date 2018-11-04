QTS Realty Trust (QTS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “QTS Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is an owner, developer and operator of carrier-neutral, multi-tenant data centers. QTS’s data centers are facilities that house the network and computer equipment of multiple customers and provide access to a range of communications carriers. The Company refers to its spectrum of core data center products as its 3Cs which consists of Custom Data Center, Colocation and Cloud and Managed Services. QTS Realty Trust Inc. is headquartered in Kansas, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on QTS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.42.

NYSE:QTS opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.76. QTS Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $61.55.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.28 million. QTS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine R. Kinney acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.07 per share, for a total transaction of $61,698.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,723.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $88,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,014 shares in the company, valued at $231,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. QTS' integrated technology service platform of hyperscale and hybrid colocation provide flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications.

