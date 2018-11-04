Quanta Services (PWR) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Citigroup

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.43% from the stock’s previous close.

PWR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Quanta Services stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $34.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,782,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Quanta Services has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $40.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.09). Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,514,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,971,000 after buying an additional 1,253,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 723.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,098,000 after buying an additional 1,054,653 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 23,616.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 901,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,100,000 after buying an additional 897,408 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 6,386.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 424,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,170,000 after buying an additional 417,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Quanta Services by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 750,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,053,000 after buying an additional 415,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, communication, and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions, including the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services.

